Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $9.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $484.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,173. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 911.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

