Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

