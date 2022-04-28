Royal Bank of Canada Cuts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $130.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.22.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $97.62 on Monday. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

