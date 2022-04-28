Royal Bank of Canada Increases Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$133.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.05. 1,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.