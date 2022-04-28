Royal Bank of Canada Lowers IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Price Target to GBX 280

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IWGFF. Barclays reduced their target price on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IWG from GBX 360 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:IWGFF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. IWG has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

