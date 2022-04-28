RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of RPC by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RPC by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.78 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RPC will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

