RPC (NYSE:RES) Rating Increased to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) was upgraded by Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RES has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

RPC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 2,087,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,672. RPC has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.78 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,102,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 124,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 141,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

