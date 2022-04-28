RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPT. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in RPT Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

