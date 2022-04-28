RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $115.09 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.76 or 0.07331521 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

