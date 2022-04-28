RSM US Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 4,685,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,126,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

