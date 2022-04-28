RSM US Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

CP traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.60. 672,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

