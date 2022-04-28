RSM US Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,291,000 after acquiring an additional 121,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

WTRG traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.52. 13,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,426. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

