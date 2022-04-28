RSM US Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $73.57. 322,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,447,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

