RSM US Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST traded down $11.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,765. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.30. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.29 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

