RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.21. 360,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.