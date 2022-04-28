RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 557 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 29,206 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

ITW stock traded up $3.73 on Thursday, reaching $202.04. 21,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average of $225.61. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.