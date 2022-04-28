RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 7,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $11.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.46. 5,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,222. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $350.99 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

