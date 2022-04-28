RSM US Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,804,746. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $190.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

