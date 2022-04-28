RSM US Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 631,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,693,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

