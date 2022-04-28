Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.93. Ryder System also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.

R stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.93. 24,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,778. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 58.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

