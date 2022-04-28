Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $3,338.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,133.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.47 or 0.07396550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00258971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00772885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00078256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.20 or 0.00578563 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00369693 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,635,725 coins and its circulating supply is 37,518,413 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

