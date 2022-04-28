SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.33 million and $269,117.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,648.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00781467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00197948 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022889 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

