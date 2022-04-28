Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives €37.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.36 ($41.25).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SZG shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.37) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG stock opened at €40.66 ($43.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.57. Salzgitter has a one year low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a one year high of €48.76 ($52.43). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.