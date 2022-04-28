Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $54.34

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.34, but opened at $53.02. Sanofi shares last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 29,024 shares traded.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 46.60%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.
About Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
