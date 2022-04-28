Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $54.34

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.34, but opened at $53.02. Sanofi shares last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 29,024 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

