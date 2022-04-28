Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNPHY stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 123,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

