Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.35

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

