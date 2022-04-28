Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Sells A$1,472,184.00 in Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Rating) insider Paul Crawford sold 4,000,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26), for a total transaction of A$1,472,184.00 ($1,059,125.18).

Paul Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Paul Crawford bought 893,895 shares of Sayona Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$280,683.03 ($201,930.24).

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Paul Crawford sold 4,200,000 shares of Sayona Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.14), for a total value of A$789,600.00 ($568,057.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 10.91.

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral exploration and development in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Authier Lithium Project located in Quebec, Canada. The company also holds a 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern QuÃ©bec.

