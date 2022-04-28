Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.15

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 5800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schaeffler from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.00 ($8.60) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

The company has a market cap of $911.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.