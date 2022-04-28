Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $44.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.51.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.02.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.
About Schlumberger (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
