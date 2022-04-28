Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.39. 604,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,531,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.