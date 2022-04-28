Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

SNDR stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

In other news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

