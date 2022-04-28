Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.