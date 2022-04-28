Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,702 Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of Karooooo worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karooooo alerts:

KARO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.16.

Shares of KARO stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,125. The company has a market capitalization of $678.91 million and a P/E ratio of 28.81. Karooooo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Karooooo (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.