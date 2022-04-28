Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 300,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 182.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $25,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,861. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.