Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 300,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 182.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $25,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,861. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($65.59) to €60.00 ($64.52) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

