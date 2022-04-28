Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,278 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $48,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $389.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,508. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.54 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

