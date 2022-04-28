Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $15.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,878. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.58 and a 200 day moving average of $536.44. The company has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.81 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $7,481,812. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

