Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Shares of SAIC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.88. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 862.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

