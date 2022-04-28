Scotiabank Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$110.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.67.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of GRT.UN traded up C$2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$98.54. 40,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,091. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$78.50 and a 1-year high of C$105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$95.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.58.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.