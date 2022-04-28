Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Up 4%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 12,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 533,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a market cap of $847.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 252.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

