Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-$0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.
NYSE:ST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 9,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,319. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.
