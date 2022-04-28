Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sensata’s Q1 performance gained from strength in the Sensing Solutions business. The company’s Sensing Solutions business boasts a strong product portfolio to capitalize on attractive opportunities in the multi-billion global automotive sensor market. An augmented geographical footprint backed by an effective capital deployment strategy makes it well-poised to generate positive cash flow for long-term growth. Strategic M&A efforts and strong growth across the heavy vehicle and industrial markets despite pandemic-induced global supply chain disruptions are major tailwinds. However, a highly-leveraged balance sheet and increasing competition from low-cost suppliers are significant challenges. High restructuring charges are also hurting its long-term growth potential. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

ST traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,319. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

