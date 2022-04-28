SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Analysts expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to announce $74.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.01 million and the lowest is $74.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $372.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $388.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $557.72 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $624.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,688,839 shares of company stock worth $60,433,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 2,689,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,207. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

