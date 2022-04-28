ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Announces Earnings Results

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $10.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $466.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.43.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

