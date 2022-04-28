ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $613.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $692.00 to $613.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $676.43.

NYSE:NOW opened at $466.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.68. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.03, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

