Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.15

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.15 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 13049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.59.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.