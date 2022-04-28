Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.05. 29,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,494. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.81. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

