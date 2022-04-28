SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Hits $101,231.06

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 5% against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $101,231.06 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,468.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.59 or 0.07333954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00254981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00780598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00079311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00582057 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00377920 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.