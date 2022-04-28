Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.52

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 56 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Shimizu alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Shimizu ( OTCMKTS:SHMUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Shimizu had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

About Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.