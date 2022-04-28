Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $28.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

SHLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

