Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,107.85.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $416.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.63. Shopify has a 12 month low of $413.32 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $622.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,061.63.

Shopify’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

